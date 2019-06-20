Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SUV Carrying 29 Passengers Falls Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, 7 Children Feared Dead

A team of NDRF has been deployed for the rescue operation and divers have been pressed into service.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SUV Carrying 29 Passengers Falls Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, 7 Children Feared Dead
Representative image
Loading...

Lucknow: Seven children are feared dead in an accident in which a SUV carrying 29 people fell into a canal here on Thursday morning.

All the passengers were returning from a marriage function when the driver lost control over the vehicle and plunged into the Indira Canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of the state capital around 3.a.m.

Locals rescued 22 adults while there was no trace of the children -- Sachin, 6, Sunny, 5, Sajan, 8, Saurabh, 8, Aman, 9, Mansi, 4, and Manisha, 4.

A team of NDRF has been deployed for the rescue operation and divers have been pressed into service.

Inspector General range Lucknow S.K. Bhagat said that the strong flow of the canal was making rescue operations difficult. He said that efforts were being made to regulate the flow of the waters so that divers can continue the rescue operations.

He said that the districts downstream had been asked to put nets into the canal so that if the children had been swept away by the currents, they could be recovered.

The Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the incident and has ordered all assistances in rescue operations.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram