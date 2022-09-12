SUV Driven by Minor Rams Bike Killing Swiggy Delivery Agent, Injuring his Cousin in Delhi

A tragic accident claimed the life of a Swiggy food delivery agent in New Delhi after his bike was hit by an SUV that was driven by a minor, according to the police.

As per the initial probe, the Swiggy delivery agent – identified as Rahul Kumar – and his cousin were travelling by bike to meet a friend when an SUV rammed their bike, killing the rider and injuring the cousin ridding pillion on the bike.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred at Desh Bandhu Gupta road on Friday night when the victim and his cousin were returning from Connaught Place. Pawan Kumar, who was riding pillion sustained minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, a minor, has been arrested and booked under Section 304A (death by negligence).

According to Delhi Police, after the incident, the minor and his friend, who is a foreign national allegedly left the car on the spot and fled. The accused is a Class 11 student. Cops also said that the accused’s father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.

