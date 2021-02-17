News18 Logo

Suvendu Adhikari, Other BJP Leaders Allege Attack by TMC Workers in Kolkata

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Shibaji Sinha Roy, who is the president of the BJP's Kolkata North unit, reportedly suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in the city.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari, youth morcha leader Shanku Deb Panda and Shibaji Sinha Roy were allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Roy, who is the president of the BJP's Kolkata North unit, reportedly suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in the city.

The incident happened in the Phoolbagan area of the city when the BJP leaders were going to the deputy commissioner's office.

Adhikari alleged bricks were thrown at him by TMC workers.


