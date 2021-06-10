Suvendu Adhikari Urges PM Modi To Implement CAA In West Bengal

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday, June 9, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. He discussed issues related to Bengal with PM Modi and urged him to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

The Nandigram MLA also apprised the Prime Minister of the post-poll violence in West Bengal as both of them discussed several issues for more than 40 minutes.

The Centre recently empowered district administrations of five states - Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan - to grant citizenship to minorities who fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under the existing rules.

“CAA has been launched in five states. Bengal is not a separate country, it is a state within India. In Rajasthan, Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot also welcomed the CAA. Some people think that West Bengal is a different country after [Trinamool Congress returned to power by winning 213 seats," Suvendu told reporters after his meeting with PM Modi.

The Central government has not notified the rules of CAA despite the law coming into effect in January 2020.

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls, had promised to implement the CAA as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic situation normalizes.

Meanwhile, Suvendu has ascended in the ranks of the BJP after defeating his former colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in the assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoat has apparently also miffed his state party chief Dilip Ghosh. When asked about Suvendu’s Delhi visit, Ghosh said he didn’t know why the Nandigram MLA was in the national capital.

Due to his Delhi visit, Suvendu also missed the West Bengal BJP meeting convened to analyze the post-poll situation in the state.

