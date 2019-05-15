Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SVUCET Admit Card 2019: Sri Venkateswara University to Release SVUCET Admit Card Today at svudoa.in

SVUCET Admit Card 2019 will be released by Sri Venkateswara University today on the official website svudoa.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
SVUCET Admit Card 2019: Sri Venkateswara University to Release SVUCET Admit Card Today at svudoa.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
SVUCET Admit Card 2019 | In Andhra Pradesh, the Sri Venkateswara University is all set to release the SVUCET Admit Card 2019 today May 15, i.e. Wednesday. The admit card for SVUCET 2019 exam will be hosted at the exam convener Sri Venkateswara University’s official website svudoa.in

According to latest information available at the Sri Venkateswara University’s website candidates can download the SVUCET Admit Card 2019 from the direct link http://svudoa.in/svucet.aspx?cet=CET. Further, the hall ticket or admit card for SVUCET 2019 examination is only available in online mode. The Sri Venkateswara University will not dispatch hard copy of SVUCET 2019 Admit Card to candidates.

SVUCET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download
Step1: Visit the official website svudoa.in.
Step 2: Spot SVUCET 2019 Admit Card link and click it
Step 3: Enter the required details on new window
Step 4: You can view SVUCET Admit Card and download

Take a printout and check the allotted exam center name and reporting time. The entrance exam for SVUCET 2019 is scheduled for the last week of May. The exact date and time for Sri Venkateshwara University Common Entrance Test, known as SVUCET will be uploaded soon. The SVUCET application process closed on May 13.

The SVUCET 2019 exam is conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University to offer admission into full time post-graduate course.
