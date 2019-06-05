Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Swachh Bharat Toilets in UP’s Bulandshahr Sport Mahatma Gandhi, Ashok Chakra Tiles

The toilet tiles showcase pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and the national emblem.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, toilets built in Bulandshahr’s Ichhawari village sported tiles with national symbols on walls of toilets' built under the Swacch Bharat Mission.

The toilet tiles showcase pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and the national emblem.

"These tiles were set up on the orders of the village head. When we complained against it, we were told not to interfere as it was a decision of the higher authorities," news agency ANI quoted a villager.

Soon after the incident was reported to the district administration, officials examined the case and found the tiles bearing national symbols on walls of toilets.

The ANI report said that after finding the incident, district authorities sprang into action and suspended rural development officer Santosh Kumar.

