Swachh Mascot 106-year-old Kunwar Bai Who Sold Her Goats to Build Toilet Dies

Chattisgarh's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mascot 106-year-old Kunwar Bai died on Friday after suffering from prolonged illness.The centenarian breather her last at 10:40am in Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital where she was admitted on the directives of Chief Minister Raman Singh.In 2016, Kunwarbai was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her efforts to make her village open defecation free, during the launch of 'Rurban Mission' at Kurrubhat village in the state's Naxal-hit Rajandgaon district.Inspired by PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat mission, Kunwarbai had sold her goats for around Rs 22,000 and used the money to build a toilet at her home.Kunwarbai, who was appointed Swachhta Doot by the state government had wished to meet PM Modi and CM Raman Singh.Kunwar Bai, who lived with her family in Dhamtari's Kotabharri village, has also been spreading awareness about the importance of using toilets to other villagers.