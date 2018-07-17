English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Swami Agnivesh Thrashed Allegedly by BJP Youth Wing Workers for 'Anti-Hindu' Stance
Swami Agnivesh told CNN-News18 that he was told that the attack was sponsored by BJP Yuva Morcha and ABVP. The video of the attack has gone viral.
Ranchi: Social activist Swami Agnivesh was allegedly attacked by members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Tuesday for his "anti-Hindu" stance.
Police said the 78-year-old was attacked when he was going to participate in the 195th Damin Mahotsav at Littpara. The incident occurred just when he stepped out of his hotel.
Swami Agnivesh told CNN-News18 that the attack was by BJP Yuva Morcha and the ABVP, the youth wings of the BJP. “I am alive. I don’t know why they beat me. I think it was some conspiracy… I think BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) and ABVP were attackers. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus,” he said.
The attackers first shouted slogans and showed black flags and later thrashed him even as he fell on the ground and his aides did their best to protect him. The police detained 20 of the attackers.
A video of the alleged attack with a large crowd thrashing the social activist and his supporters did the rounds of social media.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe into the incident.
Asked about the incident, SP Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh's programme in the district.
Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the guilty would not be spared.
Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
