Swami Agnivesh Points at Plot to Kill Him Day After Attack in Jharkhand
Social activist Swami Agnivesh after he was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, during his visit to Pakur on July 17. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Social activist Swami Agnivesh on Wednesday alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to kill him. Agnivesh was attacked allegedly by members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Tuesday.
"It was a well-planned attack. Those who led the mob were associated with the RSS and the BJP. We have given names to the police,” Agnivesh said.
He said the district commissioner was informed about his itinerary but there was no arrangement of security. “The moment, I came out of my hotel some people holding black flags started punching me. I fell on the ground and they kicked me, tore my clothes and threw my turban. I am thankful to god for being alive today."
The social activist also denied allegations that he was speaking against Sanatan Dharma saying, "Instead, I advocated vegetarian foods in place of non- vegetarianism. I don't think anybody felt offended."
Swami Agnivesh had alleged on Tuesday that the attack was by BJP Yuva Morcha and the ABVP, the youth wings of the BJP. “I am alive. I don’t know why they beat me. I think it was some conspiracy… I think BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) and ABVP were attackers. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus,” he said.
