Swami Aseemanand, Acquitted in Samjhauta Blast Case Says Muslims 'Big Problem' for India
Swami Assemanand has alleged that the police and the then government had framed and tortured him in the name of Hindu terrorism.
File photo of Swami Aseemanand. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Swami Aseemanand, the monk who was accused and now acquited in the Ajmer dargah, Mecca Masjid and the Samjhauta Express terrorist bombings, has called Muslims a "big problem" not only for the country but for the entire country.
"The way the Muslim population is rising and taking control of the world, the way they believe that those who don't believe in the Quran must not live, it has become a big problem for India and the world," Swami told Mumbai Tak in an interview.
The Indian monk's remark came in the context of him explaining how he was wrongly acquited in the blast cases.
"Although the Muslim problem persisted in society, I had never thought of taking action and wiping them out," he said.
Swami added that he was surprised to know that the police was hunting for him after the blasts shook the nation.
"I didn't even know what was Samjhauta, but I was asked to surrender. Surrender for what?" he exclaimed.
Swami Assemanand has alleged that the police and the then government had framed and tortured him in the name of Hindu terrorism. "The confessions I made were forced on me and I was tutored to make the confessions," he said.
Swami was recently acquitted in the 2007 Samjhauta train bombing case by a special court in Panchkula. An NIA special court, in March 2017, had acquitted him in the 2007 Ajmer blast case, while a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in April 2018 had acquitted him in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.
The series of blasts began on the intervening night of February 17-18 2007 when a bomb exploded on the Samjhauta Express killing 68 people.
This was followed by a blast in Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid which claimed the lives of nine people. And in October 2007, three more died after an explosion in Ajmer's Khwaja Chishti shrine.
