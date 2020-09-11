Swami Vivekananda Gave His Iconic Speech in Chicago 127 Years Ago on This Day

Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech at the World Religion Conference in Chicago is remembered by one and all. It is on September 11, 127 years back when Swami Vivekanand gave the speech full of wisdom.

For those unversed, it is in this iconic Chicago Speech that Vivekananda addressed the audience as ‘Brothers and Sisters of America’. In the speech that blew everyone’s mind, Swami Vivekananda had mentioned the basic yet most important things that one should follow in life.

These things included being patriotic, loving all religions, analysing religion, being acquainted with science, knowing importance and necessity of rituals, being aware of roots of Hinduism, being aware of the goal of science, being aware of the cause of downfall of India, and being against religious conversations.

This date is still one of the important ones for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to remember the day. He, in his tweet, mentioned, “Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones. The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The day Swami Vivekananda delivered his outstanding address in Chicago. These great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.”

In another tweet, PM Modi shared the entire text of Swami Vivekananda’s speech and also urged the youth to read it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too remembered Swami Vivekananda’s speech on this special day. He tweeted, “This day marks the 127th anniversary of the great Indian philosopher and spiritual genius, Swami Vivekananda ji's historic Chicago speech. His vigorous address was a transformational and stirring moment that introduced the entire world with a new idea of humanity.”

Parveen Kaswan shared, “On this day on 11th September 1893 #SwamiVivekanand gave famous speech at Chicago. You know how this place looks like now. These are stairs of Chicago Art Institute where Swamiji's 473 words are still illuminating. Still registering relevancy.”