Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2019: What's Happening Around You on National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most revered spiritual leaders, was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta. Vivekananda renounced the worldly pleasures in 1887 along with other disciples of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and took formal vows of sannyasa.The spiritual leader's iconic speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, is still remembered today. Vivekananda had a special interest in Western philosophy and history and was often assailed by doubts about the existence of God. Through his speeches and lectures, he tried to awaken the religious consciousness among people and also tried to uplift the downtrodden using the principles of practical Vedanta.At the World's Parliament of Religions, he took forward his message and touched upon topics like universal acceptance, tolerance and religion, which won his accolades at the international forum.On his 156th birth anniversary, let's take a look at how National Youth Day is being celebrated in your neighbourhood:A month-long celebration has been planned by the the state government for the "first time". According to a report in The Pioneer, symposium, debate, quiz, painting and other activities will take place on the occasion. Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other dignitaries will unveil the bronze statuette situated at an islet of Ranchi Lake at 4 pm. The statue is said of be the tallest figurine of the spiritual leader with a height of 33 feet.National Youth Day will be celebrated here with the theme 'Channelizing Youth Power for Nation Building'. The event is being conducted by Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence. The programme will commence with garlanding Swami Vivekananda statue on the Tank Bund at 8 am followed by a rally of youth and school children from Vivekananda Statue on Tank Bund to Ramakrishna Math campus. Admission to the convention is free and participants will be provided with books of value orientation and mini lunch, a press release stated.Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people on the occasion. In his message. Malik has appealed to the youth of the state to seek inspiration from great thinkers and philosophers, who worked selflessly for the betterment of the society. The Governor urged the youth to explore their talents and channelise their energies towards building a strong and developed nation with due regards to its rich culture and traditions.Nearly 1,500 students from various schools along with teachers will pay floral tribute at Swami Vivekananda's statue at Cheluvamba Park along with members of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) and Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Yadavagiri. The procession begins from Akashavani Circle at 8.30 am and concludes at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala after passing through Kalidasa Road, Mathrumandali Circle and Vontikoppal Post Office Road.Central government think tank Niti Aayog and American technology giant Dell EMC announced a 10-month long student entrepreneurship. According to Niti Aayog, the programme is a fully-funded initiative to help the top six project of the Atal Tinkering Marathon 2017 to transform their innovative prototypes into functioning, scaled and go-to-market products.Chandigarh University will host the seventh edition of the national youth summit, 'EVOKE-2019', on Saturday with the theme of 'Indian Youth: An Unpolished Diamond' in Kharar town. The summit will witness the presence of eminent speakers from various spheres, including entertainment, politics, media, bureaucrats and others.