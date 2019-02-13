LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Swami Vivekananda Statue Unveiled in Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

Referring to Vivekananda's iconic speech in the Parliament of Religions at Chicago in 1893, the Chief Minister said it attracted the attention of the entire world toward India.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
The Swami Vivekananda Statue unveiled in Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter)
Chennai: A life-size statue of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who presided over the ceremony, said "Vivekananda was a symphony of many melodies... He was a yogi, nation maker, world builder, divine dreamer, man of action and many more."

Referring to Vivekananda's iconic speech in the Parliament of Religions at Chicago in 1893, the Chief Minister said it attracted the attention of the entire world toward India.

"I am proud to tell that it was Raja of Ramanathapuram Bhaskara Sethupathi who helped Vivekananda take part in the Parliament of Religions at Chicago over a century ago," he said after unveiling the nearly seven-foot-tall statue.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Vivekananda lived just for 39 years and but in such a short life learnt extensively about India's culture and heritage, about Hinduism.

"...I am much happy being present on this occasion," he said.

State Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan were among others who took part in the event.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
