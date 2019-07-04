Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: From Amit Shah to Pratap Sarangi, Leaders Pay Tribute to Great Indian Monk
Born on January 12 in Kolkata, Vivekananda was named Narendranath Datta on his birth. Following the leads of his father, Vivekananda developed profound interest in the philosophy of life and religion.
File photo of Swami Vivekananda. (Source: Wikicommons)
July 4 is being celebrated as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the great Indian monk who spread his teaching throughout the world. Born on January 12 in Kolkata, Vivekananda was named Narendranath Datta on his birth. Following the leads of his father, Vivekananda developed profound interest in the philosophy of life and religion. Getting his learning under Ramakrishna, Vivekanda later took the responsibility of introducing of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.
On his 117th death anniversary, several ministers took to social media to pay their tributes to the great monk. While Union Minister for Law & Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, “My tribute to #SwamiVivekananda Ji the greatest youth icon who stood for world peace and harmony.”
My tribute to #SwamiVivekananda Ji the greatest youth icon who stood for world peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/mV2UoHnmKM
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 4, 2019
The newly elected Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Sarangi also tweeted, “Strength is life, Weakness is Death.' My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, one of the greatest Indian spiritual and youth icon. His vision and message of brotherhood motivate us to build a nation that has the ability to lead the world. #SwamiVivekananda”
'Strength is life, Weakness is Death.'
My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, one of the greatest indian spiritual and youth icon. His vision and message of brotherhood motivate us to build a nation that has the ability to lead the world. #SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/ix6Mzrzabv
— Pratap Sarangi (@pcsarangi) July 4, 2019
स्वामी विवेकानंद जी का अध्यात्म, वैश्विक मूल्यों, धर्म, चरित्र निर्माण व शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अद्वितीय योगदान रहा। उन्होंने पूरे विश्व में सनातन धर्म और वेदांत दर्शन का प्रसार किया। स्वामी विवेकानंद जी ने भारत में राष्ट्रवाद की भावना को बल देने में भी महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। pic.twitter.com/yGa8Y2y1WT
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2019
Pondicherry’s Governor Kiran Bedi also wrote, “From a devotee..Swami ji said, “When u are doing any work do not think of anything beyond..Do it as the Highest Worship and devote your whole life to it for the time being’...#SwamiVivekananda #RamakrishnaMission”
From a devotee..🙏🙏
Swami ji said, “When u are doing any work do not think of anything beyond..Do it as the Highest Worship and devote your whole life to it for the time being’...#SwamiVivekananda #RamakrishnaMission pic.twitter.com/wxnnYDN5VM
— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 4, 2019
