1-min read

Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: From Amit Shah to Pratap Sarangi, Leaders Pay Tribute to Great Indian Monk

Born on January 12 in Kolkata, Vivekananda was named Narendranath Datta on his birth. Following the leads of his father, Vivekananda developed profound interest in the philosophy of life and religion.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: From Amit Shah to Pratap Sarangi, Leaders Pay Tribute to Great Indian Monk
File photo of Swami Vivekananda. (Source: Wikicommons)
Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary: From Amit Shah to Pratap Sarangi, Ministers pay tribute to the Great Indian Monk

July 4 is being celebrated as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the great Indian monk who spread his teaching throughout the world. Born on January 12 in Kolkata, Vivekananda was named Narendranath Datta on his birth. Following the leads of his father, Vivekananda developed profound interest in the philosophy of life and religion. Getting his learning under Ramakrishna, Vivekanda later took the responsibility of introducing of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

On his 117th death anniversary, several ministers took to social media to pay their tributes to the great monk. While Union Minister for Law & Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, “My tribute to #SwamiVivekananda Ji the greatest youth icon who stood for world peace and harmony.”

The newly elected Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Sarangi also tweeted, “Strength is life, Weakness is Death.' My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, one of the greatest Indian spiritual and youth icon. His vision and message of brotherhood motivate us to build a nation that has the ability to lead the world. #SwamiVivekananda”

Pondicherry’s Governor Kiran Bedi also wrote, “From a devotee..Swami ji said, “When u are doing any work do not think of anything beyond..Do it as the Highest Worship and devote your whole life to it for the time being’...#SwamiVivekananda #RamakrishnaMission”

