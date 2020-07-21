Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair Conspired to Destabilise Country's Economy by Smuggling Gold: NIA

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday said Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and others had conspired together and separately at various places in the State to damage the country's monetary stability by destabilising the economy by smuggling large quantity of gold from abroad.

In the remand report the NIA stated, "It is suspected that they have used this proceeds of gold smuggling for financing terrorism through various means. Using diplomatic baggage of UAE may have serious repercussions in diplomatic relations with the government of UAE and it is prejudicial to the monetary and economic security of India as well."

The remand report further said that KT Ramees is one of the kingpin in this case. "Sandeep Nair stated that Ramees insisted for smuggling gold in large quantity and maximum number during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak."

The report also states that during custody Swapna disclosed about her association with arrested accused Sarith and Sandeep Nair besides other associates/suspects in the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage of UAE Counsulate.

According to the remand report, "Swapna suresh also disclosed about the conspiracy with accused Sarith, Sandeep nair and others at different locations in Thiruvananthapuram and had received the proceeds of the crime in cash through accused Sarith "

The report also states that Swapna disclosed that the proceeds of the crime have been invested with various banking and non-banking channels including safe deposit lockers in bank. Details of the account have been collected and investigation on the disclosure is in progress.

Further, six mobile phones and two laptops were seized based on her disclosure. Swapna also showed WhatsApp chats with Sarith and UAE authorities regarding diplomatic baggage in which gold was smuggled to India. It was observed that some chats have been deleted and this is being forwarded to CDAC Trivandrum for forensic analysis.

Swapna was taken to Thiruvananthapuram by NIA and pointing out proceedings have been prepared at seven places as pointed by Swapna in presence of witnesses.

The report also stated that while they were arrested in Bangalore various articles and documents belonging to Swapna and Sandeep were seized.

The NIA custody has been extended till July 24 for the two.