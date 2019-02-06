English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swaroopanand Saraswati’s Followers Reach Ayodhya to Lay Foundation Stone For Ram Temple on Feb 21
Saraswati had made the announcement during the ‘Param Dharm Sansad’ at the Kumbh soon after the Union government moved the Supreme Court to release ‘undisputed land’ in Ayodhya to title holders.
Swaroopanand Saraswati during a session of the dharm sansad (News18)
Lucknow: In line with by Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati's announcement of laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, followers of the seer have started reaching the city for the February 21 function.
Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a key disciple of the shankaracharya, reached Janki Ghat in Ayodhya with 50 more saints on Tuesday.
“I have reached Ayodhya to make preparations for the dharm sansad and shilanyas of the Ram Mandir. We will go ahead with the plan as announced by Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.
Saraswati, the shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Badrinath and Dwarka Peeth in Gujarat, had made the announcement during the ‘Param Dharm Sansad’ at the Kumbh in Prayagraj soon after the Union government moved the Supreme Court to release ‘undisputed land’ in Ayodhya to title holders.
He said the movement should not stop now. Hindus from across the country should step forward in this endeavour.
“They are planning to construct a statue by taking possession of the land around Ram Janmbhoomi and not the 0.3 acres of the disputed land,” the shankaracharya had said.
“How did you decide that land should be returned? Who are you (govt) to decide. We have to construct grand ram temple in those 66 acres,” he added.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)and RSS have been seeking a legislative route for the construction of temple at Ayodhya.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview earlier this year ruled out any move to bring in an ordinance for the acquisition of the disputed land as the matter was pending before the court.
The Supreme Court had cancelled a January 29 hearing in the Ayodhya dispute appeals as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.
According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court, the hearing on January 29 in the court of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi “stands cancelled” due to the non-availability of Justice S A Bobde.
There was no mention of any date for the next hearing.
