Swathi Murder Case: Madras HC Dismisses Plea by Father of Accused to Stall Release of Film Based on Incident

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, 'Nungambakkam' which is allegedly based on it.

Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a sickle on June 24, 2016 when she was waiting to board a train in Nungambakkam railway station here. R Paramasivan had also sought a direction from the court to constitute a committee and conduct an inquiry with the makers of the movie and submit a report to the court.

However, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice T Raja refused to entertain it and dismissed it. The petitioner contended that his son Ramkumar had not committed any crime but was named as the prime suspect in her murder. He alleged that his son was framed.

Paramasivam submitted that his son was remanded to judicial custody in Puzhal central prison and on September 18, 2016, he was informed that Ramkumar had committed suicide in the jail. "To bring out the truth around his death, I am making a mammoth effort and have made several representations in courts, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the human rights commissions," the petitioner said.

Paramasivan said he came to know that a movie has been produced, based on the events of the murder case. "The film was originally titled 'Swathi Kolai Vazhakku (Swathi murder case), but after the intervention of the girl's family and police, it was renamed as Nungambakkam", he added.

The petitioner said he apprehended that the movie was made with a mala fide intention and with 'mutilated facts' against the real events. "If the movie is permitted to be released in public domain, it might mislead and misdirect the investigation and judicial process," he contended.

He also claimed that the motive behind the production of the movie was unclear and that there were chances of twisting the facts of the case, especially about his son. So far, no one had approached their family, seeking consent for making the movie, which portrayed the story of his son, he added.

Swathi was hacked to death, allegedly by Ramkumar, an engineering graduate, while she was waiting to board a train at a platform of Nungambakkam suburban railway station to her workplace on the city outskirts, an incident which was caught on CCTV.

When police traced him days later and went to arrest him, he had allegedly attempted to commit suicide. Ramkumar was staying near Swathi's residence in Choolaimedu area here and had stalked her for months before allegedly killing her using a sickle.

