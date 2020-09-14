SWAYAM 2020 Exams Postponed, Check the Revised Dates and Detailed Notification Here

The SWAYAM examinations for the undergraduate, postgraduate, non-technical, working professionals courses have been postponed to September 29 and 30. Earlier, examinations were scheduled to be conducted on September 15 and 16. According to the official notice, the delay has been caused due to operational reasons and Covid-19.

The official notice reads “All universities are requested to factor in revised SWAYAM exam dates while scheduling their respective university exams”. The admit cards for the exams has been released on the official website, https://swayam.gov.in/.

The exams will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in a proctored mode across the country which means the students can take the examinations online from their home under the supervision of exam officials. Their activities during the exam will be recorded.

SWAYAM offers over 1900 courses from Class 9 till post-graduation to be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time. Around 50,000 learners have been registered till now. These courses are taught by using audio-video and multi-media and state of the art pedagogy / technology which is equivalent to attending physical lectures.

UGC has been giving more emphasis on developing more courses to be offered through SWAYAM platform after the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has hampered not only the economy but the education sector as well. However, it has opened doors for the e-learning and online education. The UGC has also asked higher education institutes and academicians across the country to develop more courses “comparable to international standards.”

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain quoted by Free Press Journal as saying, “All students/working professionals/lifelong learners who have enrolled for non-technology UG/PG MOOCs courses on SWAYAM platform from January-April 2020 and also registered for examinations scheduled for September 15 and 16 are hereby informed that due to operational reasons and because of COVID-19 pandemic, the SWAYAM examination has been rescheduled to September 29-30.”

https://www.freepressjournal.in/indore/indore-swayam-exams-now-to-be-held-on-september-29-30

All candidates are advised to keep visiting the SWAYAM website for further details.