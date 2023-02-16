Sweet Legacy of Partition: Loved by Manna Dey & Kishore Kumar, Phulbari's 'Lalmohan' Continue to Rule Hearts

“Lalmohan" has been residing in the heart of a place called ‘Phulbari’ (also known as Fulbari) in the Jalpaiguri district for years. Mahindramohan Ghosh from Mymensingh gave birth to this sweet named “Lalmohan" during the partition about 72 years ago. This Lal Mohan’s name is given by him. There is no comparison to the taste of these red-coloured sweets. The taste of Lalmohan of Phulbari Sweets Bhandar, made 72 years ago, remains the same even today.

The famous Lalmohan sweet of Phulbari is made by mixing flour and milk with chickpeas, kneading it well, frying it in oil and dipping it in sugar. So, soft that the sweetness melts into water upon contact with the tongue. Heavenly sensation in the taste. Celebrities like Hemanta Kumar Mukherjee to Kishore Kumar have tasted the sweets of this shop. The shop’s autograph book is full of the names of famous personalities.

Manindramohan’s son Ratan Kumar Ghosh is now managing this shop. He says his father started this sweet here, and since then it has spread everywhere from word of mouth. Many famous personalities including Kishore Kumar, and Hemanta Mukherjee have eaten sweets from this shop. Everyone has eaten sweets and praised it. When Manna De came to Siliguri to program, he heard about the fame of the sweets here and praised many of them and even ordered them to take them to Mumbai. Local Ramzan Ali said that this sweet is not found anywhere else. I bring everyone who comes here to eat sweets from this shop.

