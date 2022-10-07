'Sweet Taste That Appeals Kids': All About Indian Pharma Firm's Cough Syrups That Killed 66 in Gambia

The death of over 66 people in South Africa’s Gambia, potentially caused by cough syrups of an Indian pharma brand has caused uproar across the globe. While the World Health Organization (WHO) red flagged Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, the Indian Health Ministry said the drugs were not sold in India. Four contaminated medicines of the brand were identified in Gambia, that were potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu on Wednesday.

In a press release, the ministry said that the drugs- Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup- were manufactured only for exports and not licensed for sale in India. The concerned drugs have been exported only to Gambia, the release said.

Urgent Door-to-door Campaign in Gambia

Apart from WHO issuing a medical red alert against the Indian pharma brand, an urgent door to door campaign was also launched in Gambia, to ensure the removal of the already purchased cough and cold syrups. According to WHO, the four cough syrups may have been distributed to other countries. The U.N. health agency said it is pursuing investigations with the company and regulatory authorities in India. “WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients,” it said.

DCGI Initiates Probe, Seeks Report From WHO

India’s drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has initiated a probe in the matter and sought further details from the WHO according to a Times of India report. Moreover, samples of four cough syrups manufactured by the firm have been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination, said Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij.

Threat to Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ International Presence

Haryana-based Indian Pharma company Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited had an international presence before it came into controversy for being potentially linked to the deaths in Gambia. The presence is now under threat because of WHO’s call to to remove its products from the market. This can cause major disruptions in its supply chain to multiple countries in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Russia, a Mint report said on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here