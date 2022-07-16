Swelling Godavari River Inundates Villages in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha, Several Evacuated

Several people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in parts of Odisha’s Malkangiri district, which are reeling under floods as backwaters from river Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh inundated villages and fields. The district administration has opened shelter camps at different places for the flood-affected people, Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh said.

The district has received heavy showers in past four days. Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru, Singh told PTI. Water level in river Godavari has touched 70 feet at Bhadrachalam, four feet more than the previous record set in 2006, the collector stated.

Singh, who visited Motu, Kalimela and Padia blocks of the district, said that the administration has made elaborate arrangement for the safety of people. An official report said at least three villages — Binayakpur, Alama and Peta — have been completed inundated in the flood, with locals there wading through the waters to reach to safety.

There has been no human casualty in the flood thus far, Singh said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in most places across Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state.

Flood flow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 24 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday morning and is expected to go further up during the day. Close to 300 villages under 42 mandals in six districts along the Godavari course are reeling under the flood impact while another 177 villages lay marooned, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The worst hit was Konaseema district where 36 lanka (island) villages were totally inundated. About 220 relief camps are continuing in different districts where 62,337 people from flood-hit habitations have been sheltered, according to SDMA Managing Director B R Ambedkar.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of the affected districts and directed them to be on high alert at least for the next 24 hours. Ten teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister asked the district Collectors to ensure distribution of 25-kg rice, one kg each of toor dal, potatoes, onions and edible oil to the flood-hit families. Those sheltered in relief centres should be given Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per head, the Chief Minister said.

