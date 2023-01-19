Swetha Changappa’s Jaipur Photographs Are Too Good to Miss; Fans Shower Love

Kannada actor-anchor Swetha Changappa has been on a travel spree after the release of her last film Vedha and anchoring for the Kannada show Super Queen. The actress loves to post photographs of herself enjoying new locations from time to time. Currently, she is busy touring Rajasthan and recently posted pictures from her trip.

The first post she put on her Instagram showed Swetha basking in the sun at City Palace, Jaipur. Captioned, “ONE LIFE, LIVE AND LET LIVE. Have a great week ahead everyone. Loads of love…. My Beautiful Jaipur diaries”, the actress was seen sporting black goggles over a white outfit. The second post captioned, “Be the one to stand out in the crowd,” showed the actress wearing the same goggles, a white sweater, a dashing pair of jeans and white shoes. The location was Amber Fort.

Swetha even posted a reel enjoying a winter evening in the middle of Amber Fort wearing an all-black outfit along with a green and black beanie and brown sandals. The actress was dancing with joy and captioned the video, “This is Me. I want the child in me to enjoy every moment of my life… Enjoyed the Amer Fort. This was really amazing. The history of this fort was really interesting. And luckily, we were there till late evening and enjoyed the transition of day to night… Love you zindagi.” The actress suggested that one should celebrate their life and count their blessings.

All of Swetha’s posts received love from fans and they resonated with her captions. Fans expressed their love for her in the comments.

Swetha was last seen in Vedha and she was elated to do the role in a film that offered her the “perfect character” to play. The Kannada language film was released on December 23 and received a good response from critics. The movie is a period drama based in the 60s and 80s and stars Shivarajkumar and Aditi Sagar in prominent roles, apart from Swetha.

