Swiggy Delivery Agent Shoots Restaurant Owner Dead After Being About Delay in Order

A restaurant owner in Greater Noida was killed by the delivery agent of online food platform Swiggy allegedly over delay in getting an order ready.

Sources told News18 that restaurant owner Sunil Agarwal was shot dead on Tuesday when he tried to intervene a fight between the Swiggy agent and his own staffer.

The delivery man reportedly reached the restaurant to collect the order but was told by a staffer that one of the items in the order were still being prepared and he will have to wait, leading to an argument between the two. When Agarwal tried to stop the two from fighting, he was allegedly shot him in the head by the delivery agent with the help of his friend.

The police are studying the CCTV cameras and have registered a case against the delivery man who is currently at large.

The incident comes days after an advertisement by another food delivery app, Zomato, stirred up a controversy. The ad featuring Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif drew social media’s ire for normalising stressful work.

Made with the aim to show the commitment of delivery executives to serve customers food on time, the ad shows one of them choosing to forego an opportunity to click a selfie with the superstar to deliver the next order.

Users, however, were not amused. On Twitter, one of the users wrote: “You’re literally showing off how delivery partners don’t even have enough time to take a selfie and have to meet deadlines even when riding in the rain." Another user wrote: “I thought that this normalised a stressful working environment where an agent can’t stick around for a couple of minutes for clicking a selfie with their favourite actor.

Zomato later came out with a statement, saying, “We believe that our ads are well-intentioned, but were unfortunately misinterpreted by some people.”

Recently, two anonymous Twitter accounts called ‘SwiggyDE’ and ‘Delivery Bhoy’ had accused Zomato and its rival Swiggy of exploiting their workers. Meagre payouts, absence of benefits and high accident risk were a few of the issues highlighted by these two accounts. The revelations started a dialogue on social media in which many users empathised with the workers’ plight.

Since then, Zomato has been trying to do some damage control through a few ads which highlight the role of their delivery partners. The first one, starring comedian Danish Sait, was cancelled by the Internet. In fact, the comedian took the ad down from his social media handles after rendering an apology.

