Swiggy Launches New App Daily for Simple Home-style Meals: All you need to know

Food delivery start-up Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of its home-style meal app Daily. As the name suggests, Swiggy Daily is a subscription-based meal app that offers consumers access to a variety of simple homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.Users can schedule their meals in advance, or choose a 3-day, 7-day or 30-day subscription. If going for subscription, consumers also have the option to pause, skip, cancel or change a meal. The cost per meal has been set in the range of Rs 50-150.“There is a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday meals. With a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to this latent demand for home-style meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for our daily food needs,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.Swiggy Daily is currently available in Gurgaon and will expand to the rest of NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru in the coming months.The Swiggy Daily app provides the consumers a daily-changing menu for lunch and dinner across vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. It currently offers 30 meal options for every meal covering wide range of cuisines – Gujarati, Rajasthani, Tamil, Punjabi among others. It also plans to include snacks, beverages and cut fruits in the menu going ahead.Alok Jain, entrepreneur in residence at Swiggy, said in press statement: “The daily meal subscription market in India is highly unorganised with multiple tiffin services and home chefs operating independently with the help of local chat groups and word of mouth. Daily is the first home-style hyperlocal food subscription service in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these food service providers and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility and taste fatigue.”Meals on Swiggy Daily will be prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers as well as select vendors such as its private label brand Homely besides vendors such as Lunchly, Fig, iDabba and Caloriesmart. Some tiffin services like Dial a Meal and Dailymeals.in will also be on the platform besides home chefs like Sumita’s Food Planet, Mrs Ahmed Kitchen and Shachi Jain.