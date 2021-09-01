'Swiggy Rider Didn't Kill Restaurant Owner': Delhi Police Arrest 3 After Gunfight

Hours after a restaurant owner was shot dead following a feud with a food delivery service agent in Delhi, three accused have been arrested by the police after a brief chase that also involved a gunfight. The police also clarified that the food delivery agent was not directly involved in the murder.

The main accused, identified as Vikas, was shot in the leg, while the other two - Devender and Sunil - were taken into custody after they tried to make a run for it, said Additional DCP Greater Noida Vishal Pandey.

“The three were hanging around outside the restaurant in an inebriated state when a Swiggy or a Zomato delivery agent was arguing with the restarant staff. They somehow got involved and shot the restaurant owner who was trying to intervene. They appeared to be drunk," DCP Pandey added.

Sunil Agarwal was shot dead on Tuesday night.

The delivery man reportedly reached the restaurant to collect the order but was told by a staffer that one of the items in the order were still being prepared and he will have to wait, leading to an argument between the two. When Agarwal tried to stop the two from fighting, he was allegedly shot him in the head.

DCP Pandey said that during the course of the investigation they found that three men had been waiting on a bike outside the restaurant.

They approached the restaurant owner who had come out to pacify the delivery boy and his worker. One of them, Vikas, shot the owner.

Witnesses had said that the trio seemed to be drunk at the time.

The police have recovered the murder wepaon and another pistol from the accused. Vikas is being treated at a hospital, and they have apparently confessed to the crime.

