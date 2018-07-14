English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Swimming Instructor at Reputed Greater Noida School Rapes 4-year-old, Arrested
The accused, Chandidas, raped the girl on Thursday evening while giving her swimming lessons at the school in Surajpur, Greater Noida.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Noida: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a swimming instructor at a reputed private school in Greater Noida, following which the accused was arrested on Saturday, the police said.
The accused, Chandidas, raped the girl on Thursday evening while giving her swimming lessons at the school in Surajpur, Manoj Pant, the SHO of Surajpur police station, said.
The girl later narrated her ordeal to the family members after which they lodged a case against the accused last night, he said, adding the accused was arrested.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
