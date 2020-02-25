Swine Flu Alert: How You Can Prevent Yourself from H1N1 Virus

Swine flu has started spreading in India with several cases of the virus being reported from different parts of the country. The virus has even taken its toll on the judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said that the judges of the Supreme Court held a meeting with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to discuss the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus.

According to reports, swine flu, which comes close on the heels of the novel coronavirus has infected more than 30 people in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Two employees of the Indian arm of German software group SAP also tested positive for the H1N1 virus in Bengaluru. Following this, the company shut down its all offices across India for sanitisation.

A 22-year-old student in Rajasthan succumbed to swine flu on February 24, reported the Times of India. The state reported 24 swine flu cases till February 20.

A data released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that more than 150 people in Delhi have fallen victim to swine flu. However, no death case has been reported due to H1N1 virus in the national capital.

Swine flu and symptoms

A subtype of influenza A virus, swine flu affects respiratory tracts of humans. It is a common infection in pigs worldwide. Swine flu can be caused by coming in close proximity of infected pigs. H1NI virus has the potential to spread from person to person.

The symptoms of swine flu are nasal secretions, chills, fever, decreased appetite, and possibly lower respiratory tract disease.

Prevention from swine flu

In order to prevent yourself from swine flu, you will have to adopt the habit of washing hands. Wash your hands before eating or after touching any contaminated or dirty object. Clean your hands after using the washroom and public transport and public toilets.

World Health Organisation (WHO) also advises doctors to wash their hands after treating any patient, especially infected ones.

If one has caught the virus, one should quarantine oneself to contain the spread of swine flu. People are also advised to wear face masks while venturing out from their house.

Vaccination

Vaccines can play a vital role in getting rid of the virus. In India, the price of vaccines of swine flu ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 800.

