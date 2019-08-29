Swine Flu Cases Mount to 1876, Claims 88 Lives in Karnataka Till August

Bengaluru: The southern state of Karnataka has seen as many as 88 deaths due to H1N1 virus, more commonly known as swine flu. A total of 1876 cases have tested positive till August this year.

Shivamogga has reported 13 deaths-highest in the state- followed by Davanagere (12) and Udupi (9) so far. Malnad and Coastal districts which were recently ravaged by unprecedented rainfall are the worst affected.

According to data from the directorate of health and family welfare services, on 29th August, 91 samples were tested in the 6 reporting labs across the state, of these 7 have tested positive.

2019 could mark the highest number of deaths due to the Influenza A virus, in the past 3 years. The disease claimed 87 lives in 2018 and 15 in 2017.

Udupi district has the most number of positive case at 354, whereas Bengaluru (BBMP limits) has seen 258 positive cases this year.

