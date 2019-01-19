LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Swine Flu Claims Five More Lives in Rajasthan, Toll Rises to 48

Two people died in Jodhpur and Udaipur each while one death occurred in Barmer, authorities said on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Representative image (Getty Images)
Jaipur: The death toll due to swine flu has reached 48 in Rajasthan where more than 1000 people have been tested positive for the H1N1 virus since January 1, authorities said Saturday.

Two people died in Jodhpur and Udaipur each while one death occurred in Barmer, they said.

With this, the number of total deaths in swine flu cases has increased to 48, according to a spokesperson of the medical and health department of Rajasthan.

Of the total 5061 samples collected since January 1, 1173 have been found positive, he said.

"The health minister has already issued directions for conducting door-to-door screening for patients," he added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
