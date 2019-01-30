Swine Flu Death Toll Rises; Rajasthan Worst-Affected

With hundreds of cases coming to light in the past one month, swine flu is again making headlines in the country. According to official data, at least 4,571 people — an average of 168 cases per day — have been diagnosed with H1N1 virus so far. Swine flu has claimed 169 lives across the country since the beginning of the year. As per data compiled by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Rajasthan is the worst affected state with at least 1,856 (40%) of the total cases being reported from the state as of January 27. The state has witnessed 72 deaths in the past one month.