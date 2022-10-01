Swing Breaks at Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad, Four Injured | VIDEO

At least four people, including two children, got injured after a swing broke mid-way at Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad on Friday night. So far, no FIR has been registered in the case.

Chaos ensued soon after the incident, and a Police team of the Kotwali Police station rushed to the spot. Those injured were taken to MMG Hospital, reported Dainik Jagran.

The Ramlila event was organised by Shri Sulamal Ramlila Committee, during which one section of the swing broke down at around 11 pm on Friday. Four members of the same family were riding on this section, all of whom got injured.

The family members were treated under the supervision of Emergency Medical Officer Dr. SP Singh. The injured include a couple, their 8-year-old daughter Avni, and another 10-year old girl.

While the couple and their daughter were residents of Girdharpur Bisrakh, the 10-year old girl was a resident of Kailash Nagar, a Dainik Jagran report said.

One of the girl children suffered a serious injury on her forehead, and has been given four stitches.

