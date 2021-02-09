Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner Lauds Yogi Adityanath-led UP Govt for its Covid-19 Management

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government was on Tuesday praised by Switzerland Ambassador to India Dr Ralf Heckner for its Covid-19 management and transforming the state into an investment-friendly environment.

During the meeting between Adityanath and Heckner, the two discussed the bilateral issues and other aspects as well in order to further strengthen the ties between Uttar Pradesh and Switzerland. The Swiss Ambassador also thanked India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries.

Hackner also assured co-operation in development of the Noida Greenfield International Airport at Uttar Pradesh's Jewar and even told the Chief Minister about how tourists from Switzerland were interested in visiting the state.

Adityanath also apprised the Swiss Ambassador about how Uttar Pradesh is a home to some of the holiest and ancient cities including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Prayagraj. He also invited Heckner as his guest along with welcoming Swiss investment in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India self-reliant with the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ campaign which is to help the local business.