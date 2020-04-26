Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SWISS Conducts Repatriation Flight From Kochi to Zurich With 213 Passengers

The airline's A340-300 aircraft departed from Zurich to Kolkata to pick 49 passengers, then went to Kochi to pick 164 passengers, and returned to Zurich with total 213 passengers at 7.08 AM (local time) on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Swiss Airlines
Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Lufthansa group's SWISS airline said it operated a special repatriation flight from Kochi to Zurich on Sunday with 213 Swiss and other European nationals.

The airline's A340-300 aircraft departed from Zurich to Kolkata to pick 49 passengers, then went to Kochi to pick 164 passengers, and returned to Zurich with total 213 passengers at 7.08 AM (local time) on Sunday, SWISS said in its press release.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 26,900 people and killed over 800 people in the country till now.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) can operate during this period.

George Ettiyil, Senior Director, South Asia, Lufthansa Group, said, "After seamless and successful repatriation endeavors from major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, we are now expanding our efforts towards other regions such as Kochi and Kolkata."

SWISS said in its press release, "With a total of 213 passengers on board, the repatriation flight reached Zurich on 26th April at 7:08 am CET, safely bringing home Swiss and other European nationals amid the global air traffic lockdown.

