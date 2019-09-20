Sydney-bound Indian Arrested with Fake Australian Visa Along with Agent at IGI Airport

New Delhi: A Sydney-bound Indian has been arrested with fake Australian visa along with his agent who had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh to facilitate his travel to the country, CISF officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, the CISF surveillance staff observed suspicious activities of two passengers in the check-in area of Terminal-3 in IGI Airport.

Rahul Kumar, who was bound for Sydney by an Air India flight and Ravinder Singh, bound for Mumbai, were put under manual and electronic surveillance, officials said.

Later, it was noticed that Rahul was not allowed for check-in by the airline as he was carrying a fake visa. He was intercepted by the officials for enquiry.

Ravinder was an agent and entered in terminal to assist Rahul, they said.

The fake visa and other travelling documents were provided to Rahul by Ravinder after taking Rs 10 lakh, the officials said.

Rahul had travelled to Doha via Kathmandu on a tourist Visa from September 6 to 11 on the instructions of Ravinder so that he may be considered as a genuine passenger during travel to Australia on the basis of a stamp of foreign travel in his passport, an official said.

Rahul and Ravinder were later handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.