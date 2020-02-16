Syed Ali Shah Geelani Stable, Condition Improving, Say Doctors
Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down mobile internet for a day earlier this week.
File photo of Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ( Image: PTI).
Srinagar: Ailing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is stable and his health condition is improving, doctors said on Sunday.
"The condition of Syed Ali Geelani is stable and he is conscious, cooperative and oriented. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition," SKIMS Hospital director A G Ahangar said.
Earlier in the day, a senior doctor said 90-year-old Geelani's condition is improving.
"He (Geelani) is stable, though he continues to suffer from chest infection. In fact, he is recovering and is better than before," the senior doctor of SKIMS hospital said.
He said a team of doctors visited Geelani on Saturday to assess his condition.
"The patient is taking liquid diet and medicines prescribed by the Dr Naveed from Chest Medicine of GMC Srinagar, " the doctor said.
Security forces have been deployed in strength outside Geelani's Hyderpora residence to deal with any eventuality.
Geelani has been spearheading the separatist movement in Kashmir Valley since the eruption of militancy in 1990.
He has been largely under house arrest since the summer agitation of 2010.
Geelani is a three-time MLA, having won from Sopore constituency in 1972, 1977 and 1987.
He, however, renounced electoral politics following the eruption of militancy Kashmir.
