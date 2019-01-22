Syed Shuja, Who Said EVMs Were Rigged, Did Not Work For Company That Made EVMs During 2014: Source

Syed Shuja, the self-proclaimed cyber expert, who made shocking allegations on EVM rigging in 2014 elections, was never part of the team at Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL), like he claimed, say sources.Not just Syed Shuja, but none of the team members mentioned by him were part of the engineering team that dealt with EVM manufacturing at ECIL, sources told News18.‘This is absolutely false and baseless. There was no one with such names at our team during that tenure,’ a source who was associated with manufacturing of EVM during 2014 told News18.Shuja, during the press conference in London, claimed he was part of a team at the public sector ECIL, which designed and developed the EVMs. Although he appeared on screen through Skype, his face was masked.Shuja had mentioned a few names claiming to be his team. The names were Prakash, Keshav, Vamshi, Amjas. And none of these people or engineers with such names were employed with the team, say sources.Shuja said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.Saying that there could be no question about authenticity of EVM manufactured at ECIL, it needs to be understood that no part of the manufacturing work of EVMs is accessed or assigned to contract or outsourced employees, a former engineer who was part of the team and who wished to be unnamed told News18.Shuja also alleged that former Telangana BJP MLA Kishan Reddy was aware of the rigging and his gunmen had shot down few of Shuja’s teammates in Hyderabad in 2014. The team had gone to meet Kishan Reddy to talk about rigging and the meeting was scheduled in the outskirts of Hyderabad.‘If I got so many people killed then what was the government doing at that time? This is absolutely false. I demand a CBI inquiry into this,” Kishan Reddy told News18 on Tuesday.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.