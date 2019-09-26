Sylhetis in Bengaluru Organise Their First Community Durga Puja
The Bangalore Shreehatta Sammelani Durga Puja will be held at Sri Kodandarama Temple Kalyana Mantapa, Doddanekundi, Bengaluru.
A Bangalore Shreehatta Sammelani meeting in progress (Photo: BSS)
Bengaluru: This Durga Puja there will be a new addition the Durga Puja pandals in the Silicon Valley of India. The Bangalore Shreehatta Sammelani (BSS) is organising its first Durga Puja from October 4 to October 8, 2019.
Shreehatta refers to the Sylhet region that comprises parts of what was previously East Bengal and current day South Assam. The people originating from this region speak Sylheti, a language that is identified as a dialect of Bangla and is widely spoken in parts of North-Eastern India. Sylhetis are now spread all over India and the world and according to the BSS there are about 3 lakh Sylhetis in Bengaluru alone.
For the Sylhetis in Bengaluru, this Durga Puja is the fulfillment of a long-nourished dream. While there many Durga Puja celebrations in and around the city, Bengaluru Sylhetis had the desire to organise a Puja of their own as an expression of their identity.
"All along, we fostered a common feeling to organise our own Durga Puja where we can follow our traditional Sylheti rituals of worshipping," says BSS president Nabarun Purkayastha.
BSS, established in 2005, has been organising post-Durga Puja 'Bijoya Sammelan' for many years now, along with other cultural events.
"Our aim is also to showcase the culture of Sylhet here in Bengaluru and one of the highlights of the cultural activities planned is the Sylheti folk dance Dhamail," says Sudeshna Mazumdar, a member of the organising committee.
"The priest, Kanai Lal Chakraborty, who will perform the rituals is travelling all the way from Silchar in South Assam," adds Partha Paul, another organiser.
The BSS Durga Puja will be held at Sri Kodandarama Temple Kalyana Mantapa, Doddanekundi, Bengaluru. [Directions]
