Symbiosis Entrance Exam 2020: Last Date to Register for SET, SITEEE and SLAT Extended at set-test.org

The Symbiosis International University has announced to extend the registration date for applying to the various entrance examination. According to the official website, the last date of registration for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) and Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (SITEEE) has been extended till May 20. Students can check the revised dates on the official website set-test.org.

The university has also postponed the date to conduct the online proctored test. The candidates will now be able to login to the online examination at the comfort of their home. The SAT, SLAT and SITEEE 2020 examination will be held on May 31.

All the eligible and interested candidates can still register for the online entrance test on the official website.

How to register for SET/SITEE/SLAT 2020







Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis International University at set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register Now’ link provided on the top of the page

Step 3: Register yourself by following the given instructions

Step 4: Once the registration process in completed, log-in using your credentials

Step 5: Complete the Symbiosis Entrance Applications using all the required details

Step 6: Fill the online registration fee and submit

The entrance examinations will be conducted on May 31 for a duration of two hours. While the SLAT 2020 entrance examinations will commence at 9.30 am and will end at 11.30 am, the SITEEE 2020 examination is slated to begin at 2:30 pm.