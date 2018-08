Symbiosis SNAP Registration for Admissions 2019-21 Begins at snap.org, Exam on 16th Dec 2018

Symbiosis SNAP Registration for Admissions 2019-21 has begun on the official website of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) – snap.org.Candidates seeking admissions to MBA / MSc (CA) / MSc (SS) programmes offered by various institutes of Symbiosis across the country, need to appear for the SNAP 2018 entrance examination on 16th December 2018. Candidates must apply for SNAP 2018 on or before 26th November 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.snaptest.org Step 2 – Click on Register NowStep 3 – Register yourself, then login to your profileStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.1750 for SNAP via Demand Draft or online.Candidates will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise, Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test (GE-PIWAT) on the basis of their overall SNAP Percentile.