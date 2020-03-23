'Symbol of People's Unity Against Evil': Newborn Girl in UP's Gorakhpur Named Corona
The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because Corona has unified the world on this issue.
Representative image. (News18)
Gorakhpur: A girl born in Gorakhpur on Sunday -- the day of 'Janata Curfew -- has been named Corona by her uncle.
The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because Corona has unified the world on this issue.
The baby, born in Sohgaura village, has already become the talk of the town.
Tripathi said that he had taken permission from the new born's mother, Ragini Tripathi, before naming the baby. "The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people's unity to fight the evil," he said.
