Symptom-Based Quarantine, Tracking on Apps: K'taka Govt Gears up to Take Care of Foreign Returnees

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday put out a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed for all those stranded nationals who wish to return to the state.

According to details shared by the central government, there are about 10,823 passengers who are residents of Karnataka and are currently abroad. These include, tourists, visitors, students, migrants, professionals as well as crew members on ships.

Of these, the Ministry of External Affairs has assessed over 6,100 passengers who would be returning early. It said 2,380 tourists and visitors, 1,660 students, 1,503 migrants and professionals and 557 crews of ships are likely to return next week.

Karnataka expects 328 passengers from Canada and 927 from the United State. From the Middle East, 2,575 passengers are likely to be from the United Arab Emirates, 414 from Qatar and another 927 from Saudi Arabia.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department plans to quarantine all the 10,823 passengers entering Karnataka, after being screened on arrival at the airport.

They will also have to download three applications -- the Arogya Setu App developed by the Centre, the 'Quarantine Watch App' and the 'Apthamitra App' – being used by the state government.

Passengers will then be categorised into three groups -- Category A: symptomatic on arrival, Category B: asymptomatic with co-morbidity or aged above 60 years, and Category C: Asymptomatic.

The quarantine period for each category would also vary. Passengers falling under category A would be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days followed by a 14-day reporting period.

Category B returnees would have to stay for seven days in an institutional centre followed by seven days in home quarantine, while those falling in the third category would be under strict 14-day home quarantine.

Passengers under home quarantine will also have to upload their selfies everyday on the Quarantine Watch App during the 14-day period.

They will also be stamped at the airport as was done with passengers who arrived before March 24.

The state government has appointed two nodal officers who will be the in-charge of the overall movement of Indian nationals working or studying abroad and wanting to return.

Senior IPS officer Umesh Kumar and CN Meena Nagaraj, who serves as Director of Atalji Janasnehi Kendra, will now monitor people coming from abroad.

