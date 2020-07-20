INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Synairgen's Drug Shows Reduced Risk of Severe Disease in Covid-19 Patients

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

The trial, which used interferon beta, showed that patients who were given Synairgen's formulation had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
Share this:

Synairgen Plc said on Monday its drug helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, according to data from a trial of more than 100 people in the United Kingdom.

The trial, which used interferon beta, showed that patients who were given Synairgen's formulation had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo.

Patients who received the drug, SNG001, were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo, the company said.

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein, which regulates the body's antiviral responses.

Next Story
Loading