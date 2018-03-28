English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Syndicate Bank PGDPF 2018 Result Declared at syndicatebank.in, Check Now!
Candidates who successfully complete the PGDBF 2018-19 programme will be anointed as Probationary Officers (PO) at the Syndicate Bank at Scale-I.
Representational image (Reuters)
Syndicate Bank PGDPF PO 2018 results of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme for probationary officers have been declared by the Syndicate Bank on its official website – syndicatebank.in. Syndicate Bank had organized the examination on 25th February 2018, last month, for admissions to PGDBF 2018-19 programme in collaboration with the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd (NEIPL) Greater Noida/Mangalore.
Candidates who successfully complete the PGDBF 2018-19 programme will be anointed as Probationary Officers (PO) at the Syndicate Bank at Scale-I. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Syndicate Bank PGDBF PO Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.syndicatebank.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Career’ tab given at the footer of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Syndicate Bank PGDPF 2018 Result url
Step 4 – Enter your Registration number and Date of Birth
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
What’s Next?
Candidates who have qualified the online exam will be called for Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview round.
