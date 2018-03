Syndicate Bank PGDPF 2018 Result Declared at syndicatebank.in, Check Now!

Syndicate Bank PGDPF PO 2018 results of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme for probationary officers have been declared by the Syndicate Bank on its official website – syndicatebank.in. Syndicate Bank had organized the examination on 25th February 2018, last month, for admissions to PGDBF 2018-19 programme in collaboration with the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd (NEIPL) Greater Noida/Mangalore.Candidates who successfully complete the PGDBF 2018-19 programme will be anointed as Probationary Officers (PO) at the Syndicate Bank at Scale-I. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.syndicatebank.in/ Step 2 – Click on the ‘Career’ tab given at the footer of the homepageStep 3 – Click on Syndicate Bank PGDPF 2018 Result urlStep 4 – Enter your Registration number and Date of BirthStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceCandidates who have qualified the online exam will be called for Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview round.