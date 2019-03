Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply for 129 Manager, Security Officer Posts @ syndicatebank.in

Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019 | Syndicate Bank has invited online application for Manager and Security Officer posts. Candidates can submit the online application through the official website of Syndicate Bank — syndicatebank.in The interested candidates can apply online from Friday (January 29, 2019). The last date to submit the online application for Manager and Security Officer posts is April 18, 2019. Syndicate Bank is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 129 vacancies.Security Officer: The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 to 45 years.Other Posts: The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 to 35 years.