LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply for 129 Manager, Security Officer Posts @ syndicatebank.in

Syndicate Bank has invited online application for manager and security officer posts. Candidates can submit the online application through the official website of Syndicate Bank

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply for 129 Manager, Security Officer Posts @ syndicatebank.in
Image for representation
Loading...
Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019 | Syndicate Bank has invited online application for Manager and Security Officer posts. Candidates can submit the online application through the official website of Syndicate Bank — syndicatebank.in.

The interested candidates can apply online from Friday (January 29, 2019). The last date to submit the online application for Manager and Security Officer posts is April 18, 2019. Syndicate Bank is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 129 vacancies.

Here's the direct link to the notification: https://www.syndicatebank.in/RecruitmentFiles/LATERAL_RECT_2019_DETAIL_ADVT_HO_HRDD_27032019.pdf

Age Limit:
Security Officer: The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 to 45 years.
Other Posts: The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 to 35 years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram