1-min read

Synthetic Milk Racket Busted in MP, 62 Held for Manufacturing, Distributing to Branded Outlets

Police seized huge quantity of chemicals and preservatives besides around 10,000 litres of synthetic milk, over 500 kg of spurious 'mawa' or condensed milk and around 200 kgs synthetic cottage cheese in the operation.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Image for representation
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police have busted a racket involved in manufacturing synthetic milk and other products and distributing them to branded outlets in various states, a police officer said Saturday, adding that 62 people have been arrested.

The Special Task Force (STF) Friday raided factories based at Ambah in Morena district and Lahar in Bhind district of the Gwalior-Chambal region, around 400 kms from here, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoriya told PTI.

Police seized huge quantity of chemicals and preservatives besides around 10,000 litres of synthetic milk, over 500 kg of spurious 'mawa' or condensed milk and around

200 kgs synthetic cottage cheese in the operation.

The arrested persons were allegedly supplying highly toxic synthetic milk and milk products like 'mawa' and cottage cheese to branded outlets in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, he said.

"As many as 20 tankers and 11 pick-up vans containing spurious milk and other products were seized," the SP said. Synthetic milk was being supplied to various areas in

MP, UP and Rajasthan located closer to Morena and Bhind districts while other synthetic products to farther districts.

"A huge quantity of liquid shampoo, detergent, refined oil, maltodextrin powder, sodium thiosulfate and other chemicals were seized during the raids," the SP said, adding that the accused were using high quantity of preservatives.

He said STF sleuths also raided a dozen other locations on Saturday but found these premises locked.

