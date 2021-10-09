Syria Reports Strikes Activating Its Air Defenses

Beirut (AP) Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to missiles flying over the country’s central province of Homs, the Syrian state news agency reported. Details were scarce and there was no confirmation of any casualties or damage in the development. The SANA news agency did not name the source of the attack. Israel is believed to have been behind many of the strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria. Israel has acknowledged it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Syria’s pro-government media said the strikes landed in rural parts of Homs province. But Israel rarely comments on individual attacks. Hezbollah has sent its members to fight alongside the Syrian government forces for much of the decade-old conflict. The pro-Syrian government Cham FM Radio reported airstrikes in rural Homs province, near the Syrian T4 military air base in the desert. The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV described the strikes as an Israeli aggression. (AP) .

