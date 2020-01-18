Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

System Needed to Punish Rape Accused within Six Months of Conviction, Says Kejriwal after Verdict Gudiya Rape Case

Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 were held guilty on Saturday by a Delhi court.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
System Needed to Punish Rape Accused within Six Months of Conviction, Says Kejriwal after Verdict Gudiya Rape Case
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a system needs to be developed to ensure that rape convicts are punished within six months.

Reacting to the verdict in 2013 'Gudiya' rape case, Kejriwal said it took seven years to find the accused guilty.

"Both accused in the gudiya rape case were found guilty. It took seven years. We need to all together correct this system. If we want to ensure that no one misbehaves with our sisters and daughters we need to develop a system which ensures that accused are punished within six months," he said in a tweet.

Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 were held guilty on Saturday by a city court.

Gudiya is a fictitious name to refer a five-year-old girl, who had been raped and brutalised by offenders in April 2013, barely four months after a 23-year-old female physiotherapy intern 'Nirbhaya', was raped and brutalised on December 16, 2012 in a running bus in South Delhi's Munirka area.

Nirbhaya had succumbed to her injuries in Singapore hospital where she had been shifted by an air ambulance for specialised treatment.

All four surviving convicts in the Nirbhaya fgang rape case have been ordered to be hanged till death on February 1. They were earlier ordered to be hanged on January 22, but the execution had been stayed by the Delhi High Court, pending disposal of the mercy petition to the president by one of them.

After the disposal of the mercy petition, a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant for their execution at 6 am on February 1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram