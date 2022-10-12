System Update: Centre Upgrading about 700 Officer-training Institutes in India to Make Them World-class

The Centre has begun the process to upgrade all 700-odd officer-training institutes across the country to propel them into becoming world-class institutions with a cross-learning culture. This is a part of the Prime Minister’s Mission Karmayogi project.

A framework that the Centre has developed after studying best global practices will now be pilot-tested in 700 central training institutes before the final scale-up for all institutes. The institutes will be assessed against this framework, gaps will be identified, and measures will then be taken to upgrade them and drive in standardisation, harmonisation, and shared understanding of capacity-building among all the institutes. The Centre is getting a consultant on board for this exercise.

Learning the ropes

There are mainly two kinds of training institutes in India — the central training institutes that train officers of the Centre, states, and PSUs, and administrative training institutes that provide training to officers of all-India and state civil services, state government departments, and service cadres. All these institutes will now be first assessed against the framework drawn up by the Centre and then accredited to these national standards after a gap assessment.

This is in line with the Mission Karmayogi project that aims to promote ease of living and ease of doing business, by enhancing the citizen-government interface and creating functional and behavioural competencies among civil servants.

Exhaustive exercise

The assessment of the 700-odd training institutes will be an exhaustive one. A web-based portal and a mobile-based application have been developed to enable statistical analytics across domains for each institute and comparative analytics of institutes across the country under different domains. Field assessments will be done to identify the gaps in functionality. Retired government officials or subject-matter experts will vet the details given by the institutes and an expert group of in-house assessor pool will be conducting the field assessments.

The major training institutes in the country are the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Central Bureau of Investigation Academy, Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services, SVP National Police Academy, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, National Industrial Security Academy, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, National Academy of Audit & Accounts, and National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics.

