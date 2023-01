Legendary Tabla player Zakir Hussain, late SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Union minister SM Krishna will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, the government announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

Billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educator-author Sudha Murty are among 15 others who have been awarded Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

