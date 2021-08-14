Tableau 'Khela Hobe' to Catch Eyes; Red Road in Kolkata Gears up for 75th Independence Day

“Khela Hobe" and “Lakkhi Bhandar" tableaus are going to be the main attractions this year on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day in West Bengal. Last-minute preparation for August 15 is going on under tight security on Red Road where Chief Minister will hoist the flag tomorrow.

Before the Assembly Election 2021, TMC’s “Khela Hobe" slogan hit Bengal hard. After the victory, the third time in a row, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared August 16 as “Khela Hobe Divas". “Khela Hobe" tableau will be specially displayed for that. Apart from “Khela Hobe", “Lakkhi Bhandar" (A special scheme for women) has also taken place in the tableau car as it is a recently launched scheme by the State.

“Student Credit Card", “Duare Sarkar" (Government is at your Door Step), “Duare Ration" (Food Grains will reach your doorstep at the subsidised rate) are the other schemes that are going to be displayed in the tableau this year.

The security system has been kept very tight on the Red Road. However, no spectators will be present on the Red Road this year during the celebration apart from delegates due to the pandemic.

Around 500 CCTV cameras, three watchtowers, 15 police assistance booths have been arranged with huge force deployed from the Kolkata Police Headquarters (Lalbazar). Drones will capture each moment of activity and it will be monitored from Lalbazar Control Room.

A senior officer from Lalbazar said, “Security in and around Red Road has been stepped up. Eyes are on each checkpoint of the city and stations are also being monitored." And 20 heavy radio flying squad vans will also be present at the Red Road area.

